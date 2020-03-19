Home

Mary L. Montabone


1929 - 2020
Mary L. Krites- Montabone, 90, passed away March 17, 2020. She was born June 19, 1929 in Akron, the daughter of the late Walter and Kathleen Callihan. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Kenneth Krites (father of her children) and Leo Montabone; sons, Walter and Mike; as well as her siblings, Betty, Walter, and Donny. Mary is survived by her sister, JoAnn (Jim) Bondurant; children, Patricia Royer and Ralph Krites; eight grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren. Mary was also River's maw maw. Private visitation will be followed by graveside services at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2020
