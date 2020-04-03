|
Mary L. Nice, 75, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Akron General Medical Center. Mary was born July 12, 1944 to Arthur and Rose (Ciarrochi) Hendrickson in Akron and had been an Akron resident her entire life. She was employed as an event planner for the University of Akron for over 30 years, retiring in 2013. She was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; stepdaughter, Bonnie Fitzgerald and sisters, Pat Lautzenhiser and Laura Wawierowski. She is survived by her children, Daniel Rhoades and Laura (Ron) Kroah; stepchildren, Ruth Knoph, Pam Blubaugh and Connie Caret; aunt, Gerri Antognoli; uncle, Larry Ciarrochi; grandchildren, Sandra Davis, Breann (Anthony) Powell, Nicholas Brumbalough and Madison and Jesse Kroah; great grandchildren, Nico Brumbalough and Liam David. Private services will be held at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel followed by interment at Sunset Hills Memory Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, c/o Visitation Catholic Church, 55 Broad St., Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 3, 2020