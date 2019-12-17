|
Mary L. Parker, 86, went home to be with her Lord and her husband on December 11, 2019. She was born in Barberton, OH to the late Leo and Mary Lenihan on May 1, 1933. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald E. Parker Sr. whom she loved and missed dearly as well as her brothers, Pat, Dub and Jim. She leaves behind her children, Ann Marie (David) Baglia, Michael (Jovan) Parker, Patricia (Tom) Manion, Robert (Jen) Parker and Donald Jr. "Duck" (Renee) Parker as well as her loving sister-in-law, Yvonne Parker. Mary also leaves behind her loving grandchildren (Brian, Emily, Joseph, Katie, Lisa, Kelly, Suzy, Gracie, Josh, Jeff, Justin, Andrew, Nathan and Madison) and many great-grandchildren. After retirement from Jones Motor Company, Mary spent her retirement in Homosassa, FL before returning home to Ohio. Mary was one of the founding members of the St. Francis de Sales Parish and will be remembered as a deeply spiritual person who always had a smile and loving hand for others. Mary's sense of humor & wit never escaped her. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319. Interment to be held following at 1:00 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis de Sales Parish School in memory of Mary. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Parker family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 17, 2019