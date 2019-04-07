Mary L. Powers



Mary L. Powers, R.N., 88, of Stow passed away on April 5. Born in Niles, Ohio the daughter of the late Paul and Gladys Jacoby, Mary was a graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Youngstown. She was retired from St. Thomas Hospital where she worked as a Registered Nurse. An active member of Holy Family Parish in Stow, she was also a member of the Legion of Mary.



In 2007 she was preceded in death by her husband, James Powers, and later by her son-in-law, Thomas Etcher. Her survivors include daughters, Linda Etcher, Diane (Joe) Steinert, and Barbara (Tim) Miller; sons, James Powers, and Richard (Katie Douglas) Powers; grandchildren, Meredith (Don) Beesing, Matthew (Jennifer) Etcher, Kyle (Abby) Etcher, James (Meredith) Powers, Annie (Chris) Kneeland, Caitlin (Thomas Mullaly) Steinert, Dana (Vincent Hall) Steinert, Ashley Powers, Kevin Powers, and Sarah Miller; and six great-grandchildren.



Calling hours will be on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91) where funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Stow Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Family Parish.



