Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-3866
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
Interment
Following Services
Stow Cemetery
Mary L. Powers
Mary L. Powers

Mary L. Powers, R.N., 88, of Stow passed away on April 5. Born in Niles, Ohio the daughter of the late Paul and Gladys Jacoby, Mary was a graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Youngstown. She was retired from St. Thomas Hospital where she worked as a Registered Nurse. An active member of Holy Family Parish in Stow, she was also a member of the Legion of Mary.

In 2007 she was preceded in death by her husband, James Powers, and later by her son-in-law, Thomas Etcher. Her survivors include daughters, Linda Etcher, Diane (Joe) Steinert, and Barbara (Tim) Miller; sons, James Powers, and Richard (Katie Douglas) Powers; grandchildren, Meredith (Don) Beesing, Matthew (Jennifer) Etcher, Kyle (Abby) Etcher, James (Meredith) Powers, Annie (Chris) Kneeland, Caitlin (Thomas Mullaly) Steinert, Dana (Vincent Hall) Steinert, Ashley Powers, Kevin Powers, and Sarah Miller; and six great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91) where funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Stow Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Family Parish.

www.dunn-quigley.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
