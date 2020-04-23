|
) STOW -- Mary L. Siko, 83, died April 17, 2020. She was born December 14, 1936 in Monongah, WV to John and Susie DePlacito Meffe. A resident of Stow since 2004, Mary had lived in Warren since 1955 and had been employed for nine years with Packard Electric as a line worker. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Warren. A homemaker, Mary enjoyed cooking, decorating, entertaining, playing cards, and spending time with her family, friends, and beloved dogs. Preceded in death by brothers, Michael, Tony, Joseph, Franklin and Daniel Meffe; sisters, Angeline, Betty, Pearl, and twins Mary and Philomena; she is survived by her husband, Michael Siko, whom she married on July 9, 1960; sons, Michael Siko and Jeffrey Siko of Stow; daughter, Nikki Siko of Stow; brother, John Meffe of Warren, Ohio and sister, Margaret Pellegrin, of Sun City Center, Florida. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, donations may be made to East Ohio - 70 W. Streetsboro Street, #201 Hudson, Ohio 44236. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
