Mary L. Smith
) Mary Louise Smith, age 86, of Akron, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born in Akron on November 22, 1934 to the late Glenn and Carrie McKnight Wallis. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her daughters Linda Smith and Julie Jarrell, and her brothers Bob and David Wallis. Mary will be dearly missed by her husband of 65 years, Charlie; daughter Leslie (Rick) Urdiales; son Guy (Josie Desiderio) Smith; grandsons Shawn (Caitlin) Smith, Mike Jarrell, Isaac, Zane, and Quentin Smith; great-grandchildren Makaleh, Phoenix and Addison; brother Richard (Pat) Wallis; sisters Nancy (John) Schilling, Alice (Roger) Hower and Carol Markle; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends Ann Newcomb and Debbie Lute. Friends are welcome at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron from 10:00 a.m. until time of the 12:00 p.m. service on Thursday, December 3, 2020. PLEASE PLAN TO WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Following the service, Mary will be laid to rest at Restland Cemetery, Brimfield. To leave a message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
