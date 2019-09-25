|
Mary L. Williams Mary L. Williamswas born on June 14, 1932, in Marshallville, Georgia, to parents, Henry Mack Lane and Gertrude Jones Lane. She transitioned peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, in Juneau, AK. She lived and worked in Akron, Ohio for much of her adult life and relocated to Juneau, AK in May 2012. She was fondly known as "Mae Lou" by many of her close family. She was joined in Holy Matrimony to Charlie Williams in November 1952 and to this union five children were born, Ranell McClendon, Shirley Workman, Charles Williams, Lavetta Smith, and Erika (Anthony) Harper; besides her children, she leaves to mourn two sisters, Annie Willie Harris and Clara Lane; 16 grandchildren and 19 Great-grandchildren; special friends, Stephanie Page and Afton Grossardt, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Avenue, Akron, OH 44307, Friday, September 27, 2019, at 12 Noon, where visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery, 183 Aqueduct St., Akron, OH. 44304. Condolences may be sent to 1507 Slusser Rd., Akron, OH 44305. Services entrusted to Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019