) Smith 1925 - 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family of Mary Lavon Smith announce her peaceful passing on Aug. 3, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Mary Lavon grew up in Bluefield, WV and moved to Akron, Ohio during WWII to work in the defense industry. She worked on aircraft component assembly for Firestone Tire and later Saalfield Publishing. Firestone is where she met her husband Virgil and settled in the Kenmore district of Akron, Ohio and raised two sons before moving to Wadsworth Ohio. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Rick (Kathy) Smith of Oberlin, Ohio and Philip (Mary Beth) Smith of Canton, GA; grandchildren: Jason Smith, Nicole Harris, and Laura Smith; brother, Raymond (Lois) Williams; great grandchildren: Felicia, Anthony, Tate, Cooper, Ian, and Nikolas; great great grandchildren: Joshua and Landon: as well as numerous relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Virgil; grandson, David; brothers, James Landon Williams, Ralph Williams; and parents: James and Virginia (Brookey) Williams. Due to current health concerns, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date followed by interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron, Ohio. Please reach out to Rick or Philip Smith at SmithBrothersAkron@gmail.com for details on the future Memorial Service. Memorial Donations may be made in Mary Lavon (Williams) Smith's name to First Christian Church, 2200 Bland Road, Bluefield, WV 24701.







