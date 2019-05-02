|
Mary Lee Berenyi
Mary Lee Berenyi, 77, of Doylestown, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Medina Hospital.
Mary Lee was born July 14, 1941 in Wadsworth to Irving and Bertha Young Berenyi.
She attended many churches throughout her life, the most recent was Uniontown United Methodist Church. Mary Lee enjoyed watching Cleveland Indian's and attending Lake Blue Streaks boys' basketball games. She most loved spending time and watching her great-grandchildren's sporting events.
Mary Lee will be deeply missed by her lifelong partner, George Darnall; children, James N. (Cindy) Berenyi Jr. of Canal Fulton, Kenneth S. (Tonda Swain) Berenyi of Doylestown, Timothy A. Berenyi of North Carolina; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
Mary Lee was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty and Margaret.
Friends may call Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 2, 2019