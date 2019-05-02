Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
330-334-1204
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Berenyi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lee Berenyi


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Lee Berenyi Obituary
Mary Lee Berenyi

Mary Lee Berenyi, 77, of Doylestown, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Medina Hospital.

Mary Lee was born July 14, 1941 in Wadsworth to Irving and Bertha Young Berenyi.

She attended many churches throughout her life, the most recent was Uniontown United Methodist Church. Mary Lee enjoyed watching Cleveland Indian's and attending Lake Blue Streaks boys' basketball games. She most loved spending time and watching her great-grandchildren's sporting events.

Mary Lee will be deeply missed by her lifelong partner, George Darnall; children, James N. (Cindy) Berenyi Jr. of Canal Fulton, Kenneth S. (Tonda Swain) Berenyi of Doylestown, Timothy A. Berenyi of North Carolina; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Mary Lee was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty and Margaret.

Friends may call Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now