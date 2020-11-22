Mary Lee Engel, age 68, of Akron passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1952, the daughter of the late Bobby and Patsy Cochran Tucker, Sr. Mary will be dearly missed by her husband, Hans; sons, Brian and Scott Engel; grandson, Tylir; brothers, Bobby Jr., Stanley (Sue) and Charles (Sherri) and James (Cathy); sister, Carol; many nieces, nephews and friends. Mary spent many years volunteering alongside her husband, Hans at the VFW Post 3383, where they made many dear friends. She was also a member of the Lady's Auxiliary. Per Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be a private celebration of her life for her family. To leave a message for Mary's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.