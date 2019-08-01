|
|
Mary Lee
Murphy
Mrs. Mary Lee Murphy, age 90, originally from Akron, Ohio and for the last 10 years of her life she resided in Columbus Ohio. Mary went home to be with the Lord on July 25th 2019. Mary passed away in her home surrounded by her beloved family after a short illness . She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Alex and Johnnie Mae Pierson; brothers, Charles and Alex Jr. and devoted sister, Patrica Ann Pierson, all of Akron, Ohio. Mary leaves a legacy of love with her daughters, Collette Murphy of Columbus, Ohio, Patricia Murphy of Washington, DC, Sheree and Robert Fields of Portland, Oregon and son Ahbudin Amir Mathews of Columbus, Ohio; as well as five grandchildren and five great grandchildren and a host of family, lifelong friends and co-workers.
Mary had a heart for rendering care to others graduating from nursing school that launched a 40 year career specializing in geriatric nursing at Middlebury Manor Nursing home in Akron, Ohio.
Mary was a long standing member of Morning Star Baptist Church in Akron, Ohio and demonstrated God's calling on her life through her kindness and compassion for others. We will miss you dearest mother, grandmother, aunt and loyal friend.
Services for Mary will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 11:00 a.m. visitation and 12:00 p.m. funeral at SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43227, 614-444-1463; followed by a private repass at the family's home. Condolences may be sent to: Smoot Funeral Services, Attn.: Mary Murphy.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 1, 2019