AKRON -- Mary A. LeGrand, 79 of Akron passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice LifeCare in Wooster. She was born May 24, 1940 in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Anne Lapinsky Barno. Mary had worked in retail stores and factories most of her life. She attended Fairlawn Mennonite Church. Mary loved reading her Bible and gardening, fishing, reading and spending time with her grandchild. Surviving are her children, Larry LeGrand of Rootstown and Lori (Jeff) Seibert of Apple Creek; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn LeGrand of Apple Creek; siblings, Richard (Leslie) and John Barno both of Boston, Nancy Zeller of Cuyahoga Falls, Tom Barno of Suffield, Joanne Bedard of Mogadore, Carolyn (David) Swain of Diamond, Jim (Pat) Barno of Suffield and David (Cindy) Barno of Williamsburg; along with several nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Anne Barno; a daughter, Lisa Barno; siblings, Louise Ewing, George Barno and Margaret Somers. Private services for the family at a later date. McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019