Levy Mary "Mimi" Bischak Levy passed away on April 27, 2020 in Tucson, AZ at the age of 94. Mom grew up in a small "shotgun" home on 28th Street in Barberton, Ohio. She had many fond childhood memories that included bike riding to Lake Dorothy, the scent of the flowers in her mom's garden, her father picking fruit with a homemade ladder, and raising a pet crow named Chichi. Some of her childhood playmates from the Slovenian neighborhood would become lifelong friends. After graduating from Barberton High in 1944, Mimi worked as a secretary at the PPG lab. A spark for adventure took her to Denver, Colorado where she met our father, Enrique Levy. Soon after marrying, his work would take them to El Salvador, Utah, Nicaragua and Guatemala. While living in Central America, she became fluent in Spanish. Life's circumstances returned Mom to her dear Barberton, near sister Jennie and brother Joe. A non-materialistic person, her family members and longtime friends were her most prized possessions. She hoped to pass down to her grandchildren her advice for life by sharing the poem "After a While" upon their high school graduation and always signed "Love you lots, lots." A long-time legal secretary in Akron, Ohio, she still wrote herself notes in the lost art of shorthand. She retired in her 70's to live with her children in Doylestown, OH, Dallas TX, and Tucson AZ. Mom's sense of humor and quick wit were present till the end when she said of her sweet tooth: "Chocolate overpowers me; I loose the battle!" Preceded in death by her father, Joseph Bischak; mother, Jennie (Vilhar); sister, Jennie (Terrion) and brother, Joe. She is survived by her son, Rafael (Tanza) of Dallas TX; daughters, Sonia (Victor) of Tucson AZ, and Jennie of Wadsworth, OH; by grandchildren, Liz Joan, Shelby, Samantha, Marissa, Victoria, Melanie, Max and Rafael; by great grandchildren, Marco and Laityn, and many dear nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to the Barberton Community Foundation https://www.barbertoncf.org
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 2, 2020.