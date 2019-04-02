Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Mary Lou Blackert

Mary Lou Blackert Obituary
Mary Lou Blackert (Beegle)

Mary Lou Blackert (Beegle), of Barberton, passed away on March 30, 2019 in Copley. Mary was born in Akron to the late Richard and Romaine Beegle on January 8, 1942. She loved angels, flowers, food, movies, parties and decorating for the holidays especially Christmas.

Mary is survived by her son, Jim (Angie) of Doylestown; daughter, Lisa (Bill) of Barberton and daughter, Tina (Steve) of Post Falls, Idaho; her grandsons, Matt (Sarah), Erik (Lesley), Bradley and Dale.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Regency Care Center for their care.

A memorial mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at St. Augustine Church in Barberton and a later memorial mass in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
