|
|
Mary Lou Blackert (Beegle)
Mary Lou Blackert (Beegle), of Barberton, passed away on March 30, 2019 in Copley. Mary was born in Akron to the late Richard and Romaine Beegle on January 8, 1942. She loved angels, flowers, food, movies, parties and decorating for the holidays especially Christmas.
Mary is survived by her son, Jim (Angie) of Doylestown; daughter, Lisa (Bill) of Barberton and daughter, Tina (Steve) of Post Falls, Idaho; her grandsons, Matt (Sarah), Erik (Lesley), Bradley and Dale.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Regency Care Center for their care.
A memorial mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at St. Augustine Church in Barberton and a later memorial mass in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2019