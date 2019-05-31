Mary Lou Friedt



Mary Lou Friedt joined her beloved husband, John, in the kingdom of Heaven on May 24, 2019.



She was born to Ralph and Anna Kreider on 8-25-1933. Mary Lou and John were happily married for 60 years.



She enjoyed cooking up great meals and baking for the family, and loved her pets. Her family was the center of her life and Love was the heart of it all.



She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Magner, Karen Brandon; son, Karl Friedt; grandchildren: Sarah, Mary and Aaron Dykes; great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Parker, and Bryson Dykes; sisters, Grace Erhman and Carolyn Fell; as well as other family members and over 30 foster children.



She was a life long member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her work as an LPN at Wadsworth Rittman Hospital. She played an important part in the mission of love at Farnam Foundation.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Kenny and brother, Dale.



We will celebrate her life on Friday May 31st. Calling hours will be 12 - 2 p.m. with ceremony to follow. Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9282 Acme Rd., Seville, OH 44273. Legacy of Love Memorials may be sent to: Farnam Foundation, Inc., 4223 Brecksville Road, Richfield, OH 44286.