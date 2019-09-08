|
Mary Lou Gearhart WADSWORTH -- Mary Lou Gearhart, 76, of Wadsworth, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born November 11, 1943 in Akron to the late Ralph and Florence Koeberle. Mrs. Gearhart was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Barberton. She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Gearhart on January 13, 2011. Mary Lou is survived by her son and daughter-in-law William "Bill" Jr. and Cheryl Gearhart of Wadsworth and her grandchildren, Samantha, Jessica (Ryan), Billy, and Jimmy; two brothers, Ralph and Paul Koeberle; and one sister, Ruth. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Barberton. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019