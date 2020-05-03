Mary Lou Gree
Mary Lou Green, 82, went to be with her precious Lord and Savior April 27, 2020 after a short illness. She was born at home on June 28, 1937 in O'Brion, WVa. to the late Preston and Dorothy (Mollohan) McCracken, moved to Akron in 1954 and lived the last 6 years at Pebble Creek Nursing Home. In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Joe"; children, Gerald S., James and Mary Jo; grandson, Stefan; and five brothers and two sisters. Surviving are her daughter, Jacqueline; grandchildren, Sydney and Isiah; great-grandchildren, Vincent and Novalee; and siblings, Susan, Betty, Arthur, Tom, Murray, Norman and Arnold. Mary Lou was a caring, loving and happy sister, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
