Mary Lou (Adair) Grim



Mary Lou (Adair) Grim, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Clovis, NM to Ray Newton Adair and Ruth Bertice (Dotson) Adair, Mary Lou spent her childhood on her family's ranch in Texas. As a girl, she was an adventurous child, climbing windmills and riding the trains with her father. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona in her family home on Yavapai Road. She attended Amphitheater High School and met the love of her life, Lawrence David Grim, Sr. as she was shaking rugs on the porch one fall day in 1949. When her father gave permission for her to marry her "Yankee beau" in 1952, Mary Lou and Larry moved where the Air Force sent them, to Louisiana and New Mexico. After the service, Lou and Larry moved to Ohio, where they raised their five children: Lawrence David Grim Jr. (Sam Sun Chong), Charles Grim (Regina Orth), Cathy Wancik (Hank), Janice Koivisto (Kurt) and Julie Pinney (Jon). They lived in Akron, Ohio for 33 years, where Mary Lou was a laboratory technician at Akron General Medical Center. After retirement, Lou and Larry moved to San Saba, Texas, to raise pecans on their farm. When her dear Larry passed away in 2003, Mary Lou maintained their farm, enjoying life in San Saba with her OES friends and First Baptist Church family.



In 2012, Lou moved back to Ohio to be near family. She joined the Tallmadge Danbury Assisted Living Community in 2016, where she took delight in bingo, exercise, laughter and the camaraderie of her loving friends. She was a dedicated member of the Primetimers class at The Chapel in Green, and showed her love for the Lord in prayer, compassion and worship in all areas of her life. Lou's interests ranged from solving word finds to fishing to quilting, in addition to reading her Bible and singing every day of her life. She and Larry were long-time members of the Order of the Eastern Star, belonging to Billow Chapter 483 in Akron, Ohio and San Saba Chapter 91 in Texas. They were honored to serve as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron in both chapters.



In addition to her parents; Mary Lou was preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy and her son, Charles. She is survived by her son, David; her daughters, Janice and Julie; as well her grandchildren, Cecilia, William, Julie Ann, Karen, Sharon, Alan, Christopher and Maryann. Also surviving Mary Lou are her sisters, Doris Wanslee, Betty George, Carol Hubbard and Nancy Weatherspoon.



Funeral services to celebrate Mary Lou's life will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Road, Akron, OH 44305 on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 7 p.m., with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m., immediately preceding the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Haven of Rest-Resident Men's Dorm Restoration Project (Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 East Market Street, Akron, OH 44308, www.havenofrest.org).



A graveside service is planned in San Saba, Texas, at China Creek Cemetery on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Bro. Sam Crosby officiating. Further details can be found at www.sansabafbc.org.



To send a special message to Mary Lou's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary