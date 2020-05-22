TOGETHER AGAIN Mary Lou Jarrell, age 72, went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020. Born in Clay, W. Va., she graduated from Clay High School and lived in Suffield, Ohio most of her life. Mary Lou was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, word puzzles and card games, but above all she loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband, James Jarrell; twin sister, Sandy; sisters, Jean, Marie, Ruth and Agnes; brother, Red; her parents; and daughter, Wendy, Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Jenni (Peter) Kneuertz; stepdaughters, Nancy Jarrell, Cindy (Larry) Buck and Vicki (Charles) Gaug; grandchildren, Jessica, Stephan, Amanda, Tiffani, Alex, Amelie, Elise, Caleb and Cortni; great-grandchildren, Ava, Alijah, Dominic and Peyton; brother, Bobby; and sisters, Dottie, Avis, Chris and Catherine. Mary's family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers from Crossroads Hospice. Private services will be held at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home in Mogadore, with burial at Hillside Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Project Ed Bear at: www.projectedbear.org, which supports children with cancer at area hospitals. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2020.