Mary Lou Massey, beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away March 11, 2019 after a short but courageous battle following a head Injury.



Mary Lou was born July 5, 1933 in Akron, Ohio to Robert and Ruth Newman. Mary Lou attended St. Sebastian grade school and graduated from St. Vincent Saint. Mary during which time she gained enduring friendships that have lasted a lifetime. Graduating at the head of her class, Mary Lou was offered a job as a stenographer at General tire.



She met her future husband, James Massey, aka Jim, (who also worked at General Tire) on a blind date in May 1956 and married him in February 1957 at St. Sebastian Church. She soon left the working world to be a stay-at-home mom. Little did she know she would be a stay-at home mom to five children (four boys and a girl)! With five children, Mary Lou loved opportunities to accompany Jim at General Tire Dealer meetings whenever possible going to places such Hawaii, Phoenix, Tucson, New Orleans and many more.



After Jim's retirement, the two of them enjoyed traveling together, visiting all 50 states, all the Canadian provinces, all the countries in central America, Columbia, Venezuela and South America. In addition, Mary Lou enjoyed trips to Europe, Ireland and numerous cruises. With each trip and experience, Marylou made new memories and new friends.



She was adored by all her knew her. Mary Lou absolutely loved spending time with her family. She was the impetus behind purchasing a great little cottage on Seneca Lake then later a beautiful cabin on Atwood lake. The cabins were enjoyed by family and friends for almost 20 years. They were places to have fun, laugh, boat, sunbathe and relax all while making lifelong memories.



She and Jim also truly enjoyed attending/ watching as many of their children's and grandchildren's activities and sporting events as possible. The stands were never full if one of them wasn't in attendance. Thanksgiving and Christmas were extremely special to Mary Lou, not only for their significance but that they also brought family members together at one time in one place. Mary Lou will be missed so much and by so many.



She is survived by the love of her life and cherished husband of 62 years, Jim Massey; loving sons and daughter:



Patrick (Kim) Massey, Tom (Tina) Massey, Sharon (Wayne) Seely, Ken (Mariedith) Massey, Mike (Donna) Massey; and caring brother,



Robert Newman; grandchildren: Daniel, Sean and Taylor Massey,



Wendy (Wes) Herman, Chrissy (Ryan) Cherkala, Jordan, Morgan, Hunter, David and Michael Massey and four great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Newman; and brother, Eddy.



There will be no calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16th at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (IHM), 1905 Portage Tr, Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223 to celebrate Mary Lou's life. There will be luncheon next to the church in the school basement immediately following the Mass. Family members welcome friends to attend either or both.