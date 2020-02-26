|
Mary Lou Micozzi, 85, of Akron, OH, passed away February 23, 2020.She was born November 9, 1934 in Fairchance, PA the daughter of the late Harry and Marie (Clark) Bowlen. She graduated from Fairchance High School, class of 1952 and worked in the local community where she met her future husband, Remo. She relocated to Akron in 1965 raising her children there and worked at The West Point Market. She is remembered for her strong faith, her love for her family, her gift of hospitality, being a wonderful cook, and baker and never turning a neighborhood child away from a meal or pizza night. She was happiest when her home was full of family and friends. Her wisdom and compassionate acceptance of people along with her sense of humor and positive outlook on life will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and the many lives she touched. Mary Lou was extremely proud of her heritage, an avid reader, and loved being outdoors among God's splendor. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her son, Remo Micozzi, II, three brothers and one sister. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Remo Micozzi; children, Nina (Matt) Beck, Gregory Micozzi, Eric (Heather) Micozzi, and Erminia (Timothy) Reese; grandchildren, Remo III, Michael, Nicole, Gabrielle, Matthew and Angelo; 3 great grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; many loving family and friends. The family wishes to express our gratitude to the special care given by her care team and Summa Hospice Care and the wonderful nursing staff and aides that cared for her. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron, Ohio 44310, with Rev. Father Edward Burba, Celebrant. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Mary Lou's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2020