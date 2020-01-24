|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Mary Lou Sano, age 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on January 23, 2020. Born in Blairsville, Pa. to William and Elva McBurney, she lived in the Akron area most of her life. Mary Lou was a member of Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and playing Bingo. Mary Lou was a dedicated homemaker and a loving mother. Her favorite activity was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joseph and sons, Barry and Paul, she is survived by her children, Joseph Jr. (Terri), Judy Edwards, James (Teresa) and Frank (Helen); 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Maxine (Monty) Weed and Evelyn Piper. Mary Lou's family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Summa for their care and kindness. Friends and family will be received Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW (one block NW of the square of 619 and Cleveland Avenue), UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, 10 a.m. at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road (at Killian Road), Akron, Ohio 44312, with Father Zachary M. Kawalec presiding. A private committal will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to Nativity Church or the Knights of Columbus. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271). www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 24, 2020