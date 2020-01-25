Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church
2425 Myersville Road (at Killian Road)
Akron, OH
Mary Lou Sano, age 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on January 23, 2020. Friends and family will be received Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW (one block NW of the square of 619 and Cleveland Avenue), UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, 10 a.m. at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road (at Killian Road), Akron, Ohio 44312, with Father Zachary M. Kawalec presiding. A private committal will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to Nativity Church or the Knights of Columbus. Hopkins Lawver UNIONTOWN 330-733-6271 www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 25, 2020
