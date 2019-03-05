Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Mary Lou Sutton

Mary Lou Sutton Obituary
Mary Lou Sutton

Mary Lou Sutton, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Mary Lou's funeral service will be held Friday, March 8th at 11 a.m. at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 211 Third St., N.W., Barberton with Pastor Fred Higgins officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7th at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203 from 4 to 8 p.m. and also from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lakeview Soup Kitchen, Lakeview Food Pantry, Esther Ryan Shoe Fund c/o Magic City Kiwanis, Box 561, Barberton 44203 or BACM at 939 Norton Ave., Barberton 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
