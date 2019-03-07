Mary Lou



Wagner (Smith)



Mary Lou Wagner, 92, of Wooster, passed away Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at Springer Smithville-Western Care Center in Wooster.



She was born on August 13, 1926 in Akron to Philip Charles, Sr. and Elizabeth (Meyer) Smith.



She married The Rev. Robert S. Wagner. He passed away previously.



She graduated with a BA Degree from The University of Akron in 1948 in music education and then taught K-12, at the Geneva Public School System and later at the Painesville Riverside Elementary Schools while living in Geneva and later in Madison, Ohio.



She played cello in the orchestra with The Rabbit Run Theatre and other local summer theatres.



She was a long time member of Christ Episcopal Church in Geneva, OH and later with St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Lakewood, Ohio.



She is survived by her children, Patricia L. (Timothy) Chambers of Hendersonville, N.C., Robert S. Wagner, Jr. of Westlake, Ohio. and



Carol A. (Roger) Bloom of Alexandria, Va.; four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters and a brother, LCDR, and Retired Navy Pilot, Phil C. Smith, Jr. of Wilmington, N.C.



In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her twin sister, Martha Lee Smith-Griffiths.



It was her wishes there be no public services. A private interment will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.



Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster is honored with serving the family.



Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to: Christ Episcopal Church, 66 S. Eagle St., Geneva, OH 44041.



Words of comfort may be shared with the family at: www.custerglenn.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary