Mary Lou



Zimmerman



Mary Lou Zimmerman (Cobb/Miller), 85, went home with her Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Her message to family and friends is " I can now breath without oxygen. Ha, Ha." She is survived by her children, Debbi and Vance Popo of Millersport, Ohio, Karen (Kari) Pagano of Seven Hills, Ohio; and Tina and Chuck Christensen of Monticello, Minnesota. Her only son is deceased...Steve Miller-Cobb, who lived in Silver Lake, Ohio. she also had stepchildren she adored, Linda (Tom) Jones of Mill Creek, Washington and Gary (Diane) Zimmerman of Akron, Ohio. She also had many grand and great grandchildren.



Mary Lou drove a school bus for several years and said it was the best job in the world. She loved the children and they loved her. She also would have had 35 years of sobriety in Alcoholics Anonymous in July of this year, and enjoyed helping others in and out of the program; helping people was very important to her.



Thank you to Clearpath Home, Health, and Hospice in Akron, Ohio, and especially to Jen Brock, RN and Genel Colelli, Aide, for their excellent care, love, friendship, and devotion to our beloved mother for just over two years. We couldn't have asked for any better care.



Also special thanks to the Daughters of Divine Charity at the Francesca House, and the fabulous sisters and staff who reside and work there. A special thank you to Sister Martin, Monica and Louise for their help with our mother, and also to her best friend of 35 years, Joan Riley.



Mary Lou loved to laugh and was told it was infectious. She had many friends. She made her peace with life and God and died a happy person. She is now with our Lord Jesus Christ and her precious son, Steve, along with her mother Elizabeth Lance.



Private services with family and close friends already contacted will occur on Friday, April 12, 2019. There are no calling hours. In lieu of cards, gifts, please make a donation to the Daughters of Divine Charity on behalf of Mary Lou Zimmerman. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary