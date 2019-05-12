Mary Louise (Lou) Atleson



Mary Louise (Lou) Atleson was born January 14, 1928 in Warren, Ohio, and died May 8, 2019, in Brooksville, Florida.



Lou lived in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio most of her life. She was employed as a bookkeeper, and then later truly loved volunteering for the Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society and Bethany United Church of Christ.



She was preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Pam St. Clair; brother, Jimmy St. Clair, and beloved husband, Harry B. Atleson. She leaves behind her sister, Rita Collins; brother, Robert St. Clair (Joyce); daughters, Pam Zimmerman, Margie Boyle (David Dick), Karen Moore (Larry); grandchildren, Jim Zimmerman, Kelly Frame, Michael Boyle (Stacie), Joseph Moore, Matthew Moore; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Zimmerman (Jay), Emily Zimmerman, and Haiden Boyle. She also leaves behind cousins, Cheryl Bruce, Terry Aldridge (Phil), Philip St. Clair (Christina), Evelyn Burns (Robert); many nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends. She will be greatly missed.



A memorial service is being planned for July 13, 2019, 2 p.m. at Bethany United Church of Christ. A memorial notice will go out just prior to that date. Any donations in her name may be made to Bethany or to the Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary