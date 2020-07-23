1/1
Mary Louise Bird
1924 - 2020
) Bird "Together Again" WADSWORTH -- Mary Louise (nee Campbell) Bird, 96, of Wadsworth passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born June 13, 1924 in Sharon, Pa. to the late Lawrence and Gladys Campbell. Mrs. Bird was a member of First Christian Church; a faithful member of the Scripture Seekers Sunday School Class and the Prayer Shawl Ministry, crocheting hundreds of lap robes and hats for members and babies at Children's Hospital and was a member of the Rebekah Lodge. She retired from hairdressing in 1986 after owning her own salon (Norma Lee's) in Wadsworth for 23 years.She enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking for her family. Her famous potato salad was enjoyed at every reunion and gathering. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard on July 16, 2004 with whom she had celebrated 63 years of marriage; her son-in-law, Robin English; twin great- granddaughters, Olivia and Lindsey; and brothers, Bill Campbell and Ted Arman, Jr. She is survived by her daughters: Billie A. (Rod) Hilton of Wadsworth, Dawn English of Norton and Lea (David) Miller of Wadsworth. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren: Kelly (Charlie) Dressler, Kevin English, Felicity (Ted) Wilson, Mallory (Chris) Doherty and great-grandchildren: Jacob, Jared, Spencer, Sydney, Claire and Colin Richard. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Diane and Melissa. All services will be private for the immediate family. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
