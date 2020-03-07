|
Mary Louise Bogard, age 91, passed away March 4, 2020. She was born on April 3, 1928 in Clinton, Ohio and was an active member of the Barberton Senior Center. Preceded in death by her husband, S. Wayne; son, Rick; and granddaughter, Rebecca; Mary is survived by her sons, Wayne Jr. (Sheila) and Ron (Donna); four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family will receive friends 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on MONDAY, March 9, 2020 at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2020