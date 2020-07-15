1/1
Mary Louise Brannan
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Mary Louise Brannan, 97, passed away July 12, 2020. She was born in Akron, OH, to the late William Edmund and Emma Minnie Rohner and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 75 years. Mary was a member of St. Philomena Study Club (meeting every month since the seventh grade) and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served on the Altar/Rosary Society. She was an avid swimmer and enjoyed family camping trips. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. "Al" Brannan; grandsons, William and Jerry; she is survived by her children, Tim (Patricia), Terry (Jane), Bill (Julie), Tom (Denise), Patrick (Lynn), Mary Beth Leslie (Ed Frashuer), Maureen (Brad) Norris, Dennis (Diana), Paul (Birdy) and Teressa (Mark) Saffell; grandchildren, Christopher, Colleen, Stacy (Adam), Betty, Robert, Jamie, Eileen, Shona (Tim), Abraham (Jackie), Pam, Stephanie, Jenifer, Jason, Jared, Bradley, Josh (Rebekah), Katie (Laura); 15 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or St. Joseph Church. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
1 entry
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
