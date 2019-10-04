Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Brown Obituary
Mary Louise Brown (Sholley) Mary Louise Brown, age 59, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born December 4, 1959, to Woody and Dorothy Sholley, who preceded her in death. She loved to be outside, especially while tending to her flower bed. Mary also loved animals, particularly her dogs (names). Mary is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jerry; son Daniel Brown (Alyssa Myers); sister Jane (Mark) Haubert; brothers Jerry (Peggy) Sholley and Ron Sholley; family and friend, Charlene Infantino-Spiller. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Mary's life will take place at a later date. To leave a message for Mary's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's name to The , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202, or a Humane Society of your choice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now