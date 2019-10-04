|
|
Mary Louise Brown (Sholley) Mary Louise Brown, age 59, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born December 4, 1959, to Woody and Dorothy Sholley, who preceded her in death. She loved to be outside, especially while tending to her flower bed. Mary also loved animals, particularly her dogs (names). Mary is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jerry; son Daniel Brown (Alyssa Myers); sister Jane (Mark) Haubert; brothers Jerry (Peggy) Sholley and Ron Sholley; family and friend, Charlene Infantino-Spiller. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Mary's life will take place at a later date. To leave a message for Mary's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's name to The , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202, or a Humane Society of your choice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2019