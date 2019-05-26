Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Louise Davis Obituary
Mary Louise

Davis

Mary Louise Davis, 88, passed away May 21, 2019.

She was born in Ebensburg, Pa. and was a long time resident of Cuyahoga Falls. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grand

mother, she enjoyed baking, knitting and was an award winning quilter. Most of all, she was a great mom.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband of almost 70 years, Ronald M. Davis. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Robert) Irvine; son, James (Nancy) Davis; grandchildren, Kelly (Michael) Cathey,

Jonathan (Danielle)

|Irvine, Adam (Ashley) Davis, and Ashley

(Benjamin) Smith; and great-grandchildren,

Samantha, Elizabeth, Hayes, Michael, Addison and Josephine.

Cremation has taken place and the family will be having private services. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Claire Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.

To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now