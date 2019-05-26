|
|
Mary Louise
Davis
Mary Louise Davis, 88, passed away May 21, 2019.
She was born in Ebensburg, Pa. and was a long time resident of Cuyahoga Falls. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grand
mother, she enjoyed baking, knitting and was an award winning quilter. Most of all, she was a great mom.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband of almost 70 years, Ronald M. Davis. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Robert) Irvine; son, James (Nancy) Davis; grandchildren, Kelly (Michael) Cathey,
Jonathan (Danielle)
|Irvine, Adam (Ashley) Davis, and Ashley
(Benjamin) Smith; and great-grandchildren,
Samantha, Elizabeth, Hayes, Michael, Addison and Josephine.
Cremation has taken place and the family will be having private services. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Claire Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.
To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019