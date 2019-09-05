Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1905 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Mary Louise Kerlee


1936 - 2019
Mary Louise Kerlee (Huffman) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Mary Louise Kerlee, 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in her home on September 3, 2019. Born in Akron on November 27, 1936 to the late Wallace and Ruth Huffman, Mary was a graduate of St. Mary High School and attended The University of Akron. She had lived in Cuyahoga Falls for nearly 60 years and was a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She worked as a teacher at Immaculate Conception School in Kenmore and was a substitute teacher at IHM Grade School. She retired from Valley Savings Bank in 1999, where she made many friends. She was the recipient of the Governor's Volunteer Award for many years of service at Fallsview Psychiatric Hospital. She was a member of a St. Mary Graduates breakfast club for many years. Mary loved to host family gatherings. She was always thinking of others. She loved to give people gifts and celebrate birthdays and achievements. Mary was a loving daughter, having taken care of her mother in her own home for 12 years. Most of all, Mary was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother John Huffman. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert; her children, Mary (Tim) Griffith, Steve (Dorothea), Dave (Nancy), Margie (Kevin) Turlik, John (Jodi), and Anne (Chris) Smith; 20 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, George (Rosemary) Huffman. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hospice of Summa, especially Sonja, for their loving care and support, as well as Father McCann for all of his support and comfort. The family will receive friends on Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Thomas McCann on Saturday, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to IHM Parish. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
