Mary Louise Kerlee (Huffman) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Mary Louise Kerlee, 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in her home on September 3, 2019. The family will receive friends TODAY, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Thomas McCann on Saturday, 10 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to IHM Parish. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 6, 2019