) Mary Louise (Chapelo) Pastor, 80, died peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio on January 1, 1940 to John and Florence Chapelo, she grew up with her sisters, Carolyn Hammonds, Judy (Dave) Evans, and Susan (Chuck) Penix. She graduated from Central High School and worked for over 40 years at Cook Realty. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, John Pastor. She is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Mark (Teresa) Pastor; daughter-in-law, Debbie Pastor; brother-in-law, Tom (Linda) Pastor; nephew, Tony (Gina) Conti; cousins, Sharon Lukacik and Diane Cook; special family friends, Jerry "Stretch" Kelly, Debbie Wright, Robin Keller, and Jerry Grams; grandson, Tyler (fiance Kayla) Pastor; granddaughter, Rachel Pastor and many other family and friends. Mary had an infectious laugh and was loved by many. Those who knew her would say what a great cook she was, especially her potato salad, homemade pumpkin pie, chicken paprikash, and spaghetti and meatballs! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visitation of Mary Catholic Church (formerly Annunciation) Akron, or Holy Spirit Catholic Church Uniontown. Calling hours will be Monday, July 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 10 a.m. at Visitation of Mary Catholic Church (55 Broad Street, Akron, OH 44305). Rev. Paul J. Rosing celebrant. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







