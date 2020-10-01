Mary Louise Quick, 90, passed away September 28, 2020 with her family by her side at Abington-Jefferson Health Hospice in Warminster, PA. She had just celebrated 90 years in July of 2020. Mary was born and lived most of her life in Akron, OH before relocating to the Doylestown, PA area with her daughter and family in 2014. But Mary's heart was never far from her beloved Akron. She spent countless hours staying in touch with family and friends. And she enjoyed receiving weekly copies of the St. Anthony Church bulletin where she was a faithful member for most of her life. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a devoted friend. Her infectious giggle will be missed, particularly by her fellow residents at Traditions of Lansdale. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dave; parents, Dave and Fannie Marconi; sisters, Dolores, Gloria, and Catherine Marconi; and brother, Pete Marconi. Mary is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Bill) Fromholzer; grandson, Blaine Fromholzer; granddaughter, Bridget Fromholzer; many friends and family members. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Hennessy Funeral Home, 552 N. Main St. (corner of York and Main Streets), Akron, OH 44310, 330-376-3032, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron, OH 44310. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. www.fluehr.com
.