Mary Lu Wallace WADSWORTH -- Mary Lu Wallace was born to Thadeus and Luella Sara Lorimer, Mary Lu Wallace, age 89, passed away in her sleep Friday, August 1st 2019. Mary Lu was a long time resident of Wadsworth, Ohio and was the wife of John (Jack) Wallace, MD. who preceded her in death. A 1952 graduate of The Ohio State School of Nursing; Mary Lu was a long time "Pink Lady" at the Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital. Mary Lu was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Wadsworth Women's Basketball team on local access television. Throughout her life, Mary Lu remained a true Ohio State Buckeye football fan and was not to be called during the annual Ohio State/Michigan football game. Mary Lu will be missed by her three children, James Wallace (husband of Lisa Fagan), Sara Stehlik (widow of Mark Stehlik) and Jennifer Wallace (Richard Lab); also missing Mary Lu are Mary Lu's grandchildren, John E Wallace III, Julia E Wallace, Erica Stehlik, David Stehlik and great granddaughter, Sophiea. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the or s. Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019