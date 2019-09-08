Home

Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
(330) 650-4181
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
First Congregational Church
47 Aurora St.
Hudson, OH
View Map
MARY LYNN REYNOLDS


1938 - 2019
MARY LYNN REYNOLDS Obituary
Mary Lynn Reynolds Mary Lynn Reynolds (Stringer), age 81, a longtime resident of Hudson, OH passed away peacefully surrounded by her family due to complications of pneumonia on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Mary Lynn was the beloved daughter of the late Wesley and Marion Stringer; devoted wife for 51 years of Barry Reynolds; loving mother of Barry Thomas "Tom" (Sheryl) Reynolds, Jeffrey Lee (Kate) Reynolds and Sarah (David Paul Jr.) Reynolds Folmar; cherished grandmother of Ashley, Taylor, Maximus and Samson Reynolds, Wesley and Anna Folmar. Mary Lynn was a first grade teacher for over 20 years at Evamere Elementary School in Hudson. She was also a member of DAR and the Hudson Garden Club. Mary Lynn was a devout Christian who loved her family dearly and whose faith gave her the strength and courage to endure over 20 years of a rare autoimmune disease. A Memorial Service to celebrate Mary Lynn's life will be held at 2 p.m. SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2019 at the First Congregational Church of Hudson, 47 Aurora St., Hudson, OH. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
