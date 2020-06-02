) Mary M. "Jane" (Darnell) Burger, 91, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. A resident of Clinton for 45 years, she retired from Babcock and Wilcox with 25 years of service. Mary was a home Health Aide for 20 years and a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Barberton. Preceded in death by her parents, Holloway and Dorothy Darnell; three brothers and one sister. Survived by her daughters, Susan of Arizona and Sandy of California; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grand children; brothers, Roger and Russell Darnell; along with other family members and friends. A private funeral service will be held for the family with Pastor Erik Swanson officiating. Burial to follow at Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flower donations may be made to Justin T. Rogers Hospice, 3383 Ridgewood Road, Akron, Ohio 44333.