Mary M. Burger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Mary M. "Jane" (Darnell) Burger, 91, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. A resident of Clinton for 45 years, she retired from Babcock and Wilcox with 25 years of service. Mary was a home Health Aide for 20 years and a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Barberton. Preceded in death by her parents, Holloway and Dorothy Darnell; three brothers and one sister. Survived by her daughters, Susan of Arizona and Sandy of California; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grand children; brothers, Roger and Russell Darnell; along with other family members and friends. A private funeral service will be held for the family with Pastor Erik Swanson officiating. Burial to follow at Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flower donations may be made to Justin T. Rogers Hospice, 3383 Ridgewood Road, Akron, Ohio 44333.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved