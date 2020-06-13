TOGETHER AGAIN Mary M. Christ, 91, died June 10, 2020. Born September 16, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to Francis and Mary Devlin Friel, she was a charter member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church where she served as organist and volunteered with Mother of Sorrows. Mary also volunteered at Western Reserve Hospital and the Akron Soup Kitchen, was a member of the Akron Camera Club, and had competed in Irish Dancing when she was young. She worked for J.C. Penney for many years. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul in 2001; she is survived by her daughter, Betty (John) Platner, John (Brooke) Platner, Jacob and Nora, Suzanne (Eric) Mayes, Ryan, Chelsea and Ian; her daughter, Eileen (Bill) Douglas, Brian, Sarah (Steve) Lynch, Logan, Daphne, and Corbin, Christina (Chris) Chapin, Austin, Ava and Angelina, Mary (Keith) Cradlebaugh, Myra, Karlee and Kolt; her daughter, Marian (James) Moore, Eliza (John Briggs) Moore, Eliana, Ari, and Maia, Samuel Moore, Hannah (Miguel) D'Azevedo, Alina, Cassandra (Kyle) Simmons; her daughter, Kathleen (Garry) Williams, Angela (Phil) Kisha, Alissa (Brent Gatskie) Williams and Alissa's daughter, Raina, Hannah (Jason Markland) Glomski; her son, Paul (Gail) Christ, Josh (Candice) Christ, Haley, Alivia and Andrew, Jenn (Jon Long) Bowen, Parker and Kody Bowen, Joe Christ; her son, John (Colleen Beller) Christ, Riley Beller, Jacob Christ, Aiden, Liam and Mia, Emily (Jason) Buckner, Audrianna and Bella, Rachel (Scott) Bennett, Lily, Sophia and Una, Tori (David Sickels) Christ, Samantha and Ben; and her son, David Christ. And we all knew where she kept her pretzel jar. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. MONDAY at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1905 Portage Trail. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. until the Mass begins. Family and friends are required to wear masks and practice proper social distancing to enter the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one's favorite charity. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.