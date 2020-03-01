|
Mary M. Cottle, age 69, formerly of Barberton, passed away February 10, 2020 in her home in Lakeland, FL. She was the beloved wife of Elmer Cottle; loving mother of Dottie (Shane) Kent; and proud grandmother of Madison and Mason Kent; a dear aunt and friend of many. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 7th, 10 a.m. at The Revolution Church of Lakeland, 7315 Kathleen Rd., Lakeland, FL 33810. In lieu of flowers, donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home or donations may be made directly through this website. Arrangements under the care of Cannon LoPresti and Catavolos Funeral Home, (216) 221-1912. For online tributes and condolences, please visit www.CLCfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020