) Mary M. Cox (nee: Mostoller), age 101, entered in to eternal rest on March 24, 2020. Mary enjoyed gardening, crocheting, playing cards with family and friends, and devoted her life to raising her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Howard D. Cox. Remaining to cherish her memory, children, Donna (Rich) Nagy, Dennis (Daffin) Cox, Janice (Denny) Simmons; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020