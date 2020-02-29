|
|
SILVER LAKE -- Mary M. Groves, 84, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 in her sleep after a nine-month battle with brain cancer. Born in Terra Haute, IN, she was a Silver Lake resident for 32 years, and longtime member of Holy Family Parish. Mary, a graduate of Akron West High School, enjoyed meeting frequently with girlfriends of hers, some since kindergarten, a group they called "Golden Girls". She was employed for 27 years at JOANN Fabrics, where she worked right up until the time of her diagnosis. Preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; parents, Harold and Jean Schwarz, and brothers, Mac and Jim Schwarz, she is survived by her children, Chuck, Jr., Mary C., Steve (Angie), Bill (Sylvia), Mike (Linda) and Anne (Joe) Halter; grandchildren, Sarah, Joey, Jeanie, Steven, Tim, Jessica, Max, Matt, Alex, Mitch, Nick and Adam; 10 great-grandchildren and sister, Peggy Fimmen. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Sunday, 2 to 5 P.M. Mass of the Christian Burial Monday 10 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 29, 2020