THEN AND NOW Mary M. Kaufman, age 87, went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2019. Born in Spencer, W. Va., she lived in the Akron area most of her life. Mary worked as secretary at K.O. Jeep, where she and her husband, Bruce were co-owners for more than 50 years. She was a longtime, loyal and active member of the Brown Street Church of Christ. Mary enjoyed playing card games with her family, bowling on many leagues, and playing marbles with her children - because she could always beat them! Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her parents, Scott Harris and Icie Hutchison; three sisters; and one brother, Mary is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 71 years, Bruce; sons, Bruce "Pogy", Brian and Brad (Tiffany); daughter, Mary Ellen Hampton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Milton (Ann) Harris; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary's family would like to thank the staff of Summa Hospice, especially her special caregivers, Ethel and Eric for their loving care. Friends and family will be received Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m.; and Wednesday, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Summa, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, OH 44310. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019