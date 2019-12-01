Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kaufman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Kaufman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Kaufman Obituary
THEN AND NOW Mary M. Kaufman, age 87, went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2019. Born in Spencer, W. Va., she lived in the Akron area most of her life. Mary worked as secretary at K.O. Jeep, where she and her husband, Bruce were co-owners for more than 50 years. She was a longtime, loyal and active member of the Brown Street Church of Christ. Mary enjoyed playing card games with her family, bowling on many leagues, and playing marbles with her children - because she could always beat them! Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her parents, Scott Harris and Icie Hutchison; three sisters; and one brother, Mary is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 71 years, Bruce; sons, Bruce "Pogy", Brian and Brad (Tiffany); daughter, Mary Ellen Hampton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Milton (Ann) Harris; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary's family would like to thank the staff of Summa Hospice, especially her special caregivers, Ethel and Eric for their loving care. Friends and family will be received Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m.; and Wednesday, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Summa, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, OH 44310. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -