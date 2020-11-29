CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Mary M. McCauley (Caporaletti) passed away on November 23, 2020 at Maplewood Assisted Living. Born on October 30, 1938 in Akron, Ohio, to Louis and Helen Caporaletti. She was married John (Jack) R. McCauley and lived in their family home in Cuyahoga Falls for 59 years. She is survived by her children, William (Abbie) McCauley, Georgia (David) Brown, Colleen McCauley Piscetta and Jason (Betzy) McCauley; and her eight grandchildren, Amelia and Benjamin McCauley, Christopher and Garrett Brown, Madeline and Kate Piscetta and Ian and Jane McCauley. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John (Jack) McCauley and son-in-law, Robert Piscetta, husband of her daughter, Colleen Piscetta. Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Delores (Mike) Scalabrino; brother, Louis Caporaletti; as well as many loved nieces, nephews, and friends. She was a graduate of St. Vincent St. Mary's Catholic School. She enjoyed being outdoors and hiking; and visiting and taking care of all her friends in the neighborhood. There was never a dog she met that didn't love her. She was strong in her love for family. The most supportive grandmother, she never missed a birthday, soccer game, dance recital, or play for her grandchildren. Every birthday and Christmas card was filled with confetti she always added her special touch to everyday things. Her love of playing cards brought much joy and happiness to herself, family, and friends. From her legendary barbecue ribs to her seasonal sock collection, she leaves many wonderful memories for her loved ones. We will miss her sense of humor, her spunky personality, and her strong passion for her family.







