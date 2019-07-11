Mary M. Miller







Together Again



Mary Miller, 96, passed away July 9, 2019.



She was born June 20, 1923 in Clinton, Massachusetts to the late Peter and Bridget Duffy. Mary proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII. She was a member of Greensburg United Methodist Church where she cared for all our babies for many years. Nobody could rock a baby to sleep like mom. She was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt.



Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; brother, Peter Duffy; sisters, Catherine Matunas and Pat Hoban; son-in-law, Bill Speer; sister-in-law, Pat Duffy as well as sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Juss) Harrington and Harold (Pauline) Miller. She is survived by her loving daughters, Betty (Rick) Fagert and Kathy Speer; grandchildren, Laura and Jennifer Fagert and Abigail Speer; brother, Joe Duffy; sister Bernie (David) Dickhaut; brother-in-law, Jerry (Pat) Miller; as well as many loving nieces and nephews that she adored.



Funeral service will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Greensburg United Methodist Church, 620 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR 619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Jeffrey Croft officiating. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 11:30 A.M, until the time of service at the church. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Mary's name to the church. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



SCHERMESSER



(330) 899-9107



www.schermesserfh.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 11, 2019