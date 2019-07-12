Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Mary M. Miller

Mary M. Miller Obituary
Mary M. Miller

Mary Miller, 96, passed away July 9, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Green Valley United Methodist Church, 620 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR 619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Rev. Jeffrey Croft officiating. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 11:30 A.M, until the time of service at the church. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Mary's name to the church. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 12, 2019
