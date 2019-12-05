Home

Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Agape Family Worship Center
501 E. Hazelwood Ave.
Rahway, NJ
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
8:00 PM
Agape Family Worship Center
501 E. Hazelwood Ave.
Rahway, NJ
Mary M. Moton Obituary
Mary M. Moton, 102, died November 21, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ. Born in Charlotte, NC and a retiree of the Akron, Ohio School System, she was the oldest member of Agape Family Worship Center, Rahway, NJ. Surviving are two children, William Moton of AZ and Michael Moton of VA.; two siblings, Rosalie Littlejohn and Willette Massey of New York; a host of grandchildren and many other relatives. Viewing will be 6:30 to 8 p.m, Friday, December 6, at Agape Family Worship Center, 501 E. Hazelwood Ave., Rahway, NJ. Service will follow at 8 p.m. Entombment will be Saturday, Dec. 7, at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019
