|
|
Mary M. Moton, 102, died November 21, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ. Born in Charlotte, NC and a retiree of the Akron, Ohio School System, she was the oldest member of Agape Family Worship Center, Rahway, NJ. Surviving are two children, William Moton of AZ and Michael Moton of VA.; two siblings, Rosalie Littlejohn and Willette Massey of New York; a host of grandchildren and many other relatives. Viewing will be 6:30 to 8 p.m, Friday, December 6, at Agape Family Worship Center, 501 E. Hazelwood Ave., Rahway, NJ. Service will follow at 8 p.m. Entombment will be Saturday, Dec. 7, at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019