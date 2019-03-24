Mary M. Suiter



Mary M. Suiter 81, passed away at home on March 7, 2019 in Palos Verdes, Calif.



Mary was born January 31, 1938 the daughter of Steve and Katherine Dudas in Akron, Ohio. She was one of six siblings.



Mary wed her beloved husband Nathan Suiter on November 24, 1962. They were married for 52 years prior to Nathan's passing in 2015. They are now reunited forever alongside their son Billy who preceded them in death.



Mary was an avid gardener throughout her life, spending her Ohio summers tending to her vegetable garden and loved harvesting and cooking everything from the garden for her family. She also enjoyed her flower beds surrounding her home and took great pride in maintaining them. She loved her cat Annie who followed her to California from Ohio and provided Mary with many years of joy.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Natalie, daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Matt and grandsons, Landon, Hudson and Dillon. She will be greatly missed.



"A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take."



A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park, 3653 W. Market Street, Akron. Following the service we will hold a memorial luncheon at Papa Joe's Iacomini's, 1561 Akron Peninsula Road. Join us as we gather to share our favorite memories of Mary. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary