|
|
Mary M. Zehner (Vanderzee) GREEN -- Our precious mother, Mary M. Zehner (Vanderzee), 97, went home to be with the Lord on January 12, 2020. Born in Akron on December 23, 1922 to the late Frank and Edith Meyers, Mary was a graduate of St. Mary High School and a 'Rosie the Riveter', helping to assemble airplanes during WWII. She was a woman of strong faith and was a longtime active parishioner of both St. Francis de Sales Parish in the Portage Lakes and Nativity of the Lord Jesus Parish in Springfield. Mary enjoyed playing Euchre and Shuffleboard. In addition to her parents; Mary was preceded in death by her husbands Ernest Zehner and Henry Vanderzee; infant children, Mary Beth and Jimmy Joe; sister, Veronica and brother, Frank. She is survived by her children, Joyce (Keith) Siegfried, Ernie (Donna), Margie (Denny) Tietz, Don (Rosemary), Mark (Donna), and John (Teresa) Zehner; 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind dear friends, Carl Volkman and Annette McMullen. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staffs of both Clear Path Hospice, as well as the Gables of Green for the compassionate care given to Mary. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, from 5-8 pm, at The Anthony Funeral Home Green Chapel, 4178 Massillon Rd. (Entrance off of Steese Rd.) in Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Zachary Kawalec on Friday, January 17, at 10 am, at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Rd. in Springfield Twp. Interment will follow at East Liberty Cemetery in Green. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Mary's memory to the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Fund, 215 Jordan Hall of Science Notre Dame, IN 46556 or by visiting parseghianfund.nd.edu. (GREEN CHAPEL)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020