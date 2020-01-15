Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church
2425 Myersville Rd.
Springfield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Zehner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. (Vanderzee) Zehner


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. (Vanderzee) Zehner Obituary
Mary M. Zehner (Vanderzee) GREEN -- Our precious mother, Mary M. Zehner (Vanderzee), 97, went home to be with the Lord on January 12, 2020. Born in Akron on December 23, 1922 to the late Frank and Edith Meyers, Mary was a graduate of St. Mary High School and a 'Rosie the Riveter', helping to assemble airplanes during WWII. She was a woman of strong faith and was a longtime active parishioner of both St. Francis de Sales Parish in the Portage Lakes and Nativity of the Lord Jesus Parish in Springfield. Mary enjoyed playing Euchre and Shuffleboard. In addition to her parents; Mary was preceded in death by her husbands Ernest Zehner and Henry Vanderzee; infant children, Mary Beth and Jimmy Joe; sister, Veronica and brother, Frank. She is survived by her children, Joyce (Keith) Siegfried, Ernie (Donna), Margie (Denny) Tietz, Don (Rosemary), Mark (Donna), and John (Teresa) Zehner; 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind dear friends, Carl Volkman and Annette McMullen. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staffs of both Clear Path Hospice, as well as the Gables of Green for the compassionate care given to Mary. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, from 5-8 pm, at The Anthony Funeral Home Green Chapel, 4178 Massillon Rd. (Entrance off of Steese Rd.) in Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Zachary Kawalec on Friday, January 17, at 10 am, at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Rd. in Springfield Twp. Interment will follow at East Liberty Cemetery in Green. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Mary's memory to the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Fund, 215 Jordan Hall of Science Notre Dame, IN 46556 or by visiting parseghianfund.nd.edu. (GREEN CHAPEL)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -